Arkansas and 9/11; 20 years ago recalled

In September of 2001, I was finishing up a book commemorating the state’s newspaper history. “Community Diaries” was almost ready to go to press when 9/11 hit. I immediately called the Arkansas Press Association’s head, C. Dennis Schick, and told him we had to cover this. He agreed, but it had to done very quickly. I went to work: the historian became a reporter. During the rest of the week I e-mailed, telephoned and tried to read as many newspapers as possible.