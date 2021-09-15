CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESXi 7.0.2 Locks Up

By bearhntr
vmware.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am hoping you can help me. I have built a home VMServer with ESXi 7.0 Update 2 and have 2 NICs and 2 VMs setup (one is Windows Server 2019 and one is FreeBSD installation of pfSense 2.5.2). Both fully installed from .ISO and licensed accordingly. Over the last 3 days - the VMHost just locks up. Going to the system where it is installed, and touching keyboard - nothing happens. No change of screen - nothing works F2 or F12 - no response. I am seeing no HDD activity at all. I press and hold the POWER button until it turns off. I then turn it back on. There are no logs in the BIOS indicating a hardware failure - so I am assuming something in the Software.

