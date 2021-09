A body has been found in the Wyoming area where the Gabby Petito search is underway, but no identity has been confirmed yet.Fox News Digital reports that a coroner has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and that dogs participating in the search then left the area.“I can confirm that the coroners officer was dispatched by a deputy coroner on the scene to recover a body that was found in the forest,” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said, reports News.com.Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the body is male or female or whether it is the 22-year-old woman,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO