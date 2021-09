Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead Los Angeles at the age of 55, according to reports.Representatives have confirmed news of his death to TMZ and The Wrap. Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital, though The Independent was unable to verify this. Johnson was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal in the cult buddy comedy Friday, which was written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.Johnson also starred in Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society and House Party, and performed as a standup comedian.His...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO