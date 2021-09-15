CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+'s Among the Stars to explore NASA mission

By Nik Roseveare
 5 days ago

Disney+ has unveiled its newest original series, Among the Stars, with all episodes of the six-part series streaming exclusively on Disney+ from October 6th. The docuseries, produced by Fulwell 73, follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission. Through intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage — stationed both on Earth and in space — viewers will be provided with a first look at the critically important team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on these dangerous missions.

"Among the Stars" launching all episodes exclusively on Disney+

