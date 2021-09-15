Del Amitri at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Del Amitri are a Scottish alternative rock band hailing from Glasgow. Formed in 1983 out of former Jordanhill College School pupils, the line up currently features bassist and singer Justin Currie (who placed an advert looking for bandmates at a local music shop), guitarists Iain Harvie and Kris Dollimore, and drummer Mark Price. The band has been through a number of line up changes over the years, though Currie and Harvie have been the only consistent members.www.stereoboard.com
