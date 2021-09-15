CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music
Del Amitri at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

 5 days ago

Del Amitri are a Scottish alternative rock band hailing from Glasgow. Formed in 1983 out of former Jordanhill College School pupils, the line up currently features bassist and singer Justin Currie (who placed an advert looking for bandmates at a local music shop), guitarists Iain Harvie and Kris Dollimore, and drummer Mark Price. The band has been through a number of line up changes over the years, though Currie and Harvie have been the only consistent members.

LIVE REVIEW: Mew at Royal Festival Hall, London

In 2005, a largely unknown Danish band Mew swept the international scene with their fourth album And the Glass Handed Kites. This band’s breakthrough was unique because this effort departed from their previously more accessible sound to deliver a continuous prog-rock project. This 14 track Mew album featured two songs...
Joe Bonamassa announces 2022 UK tour, including two dates at the Royal Albert Hall

Joe Bonamassa has announced new UK tour dates across April and May next year. The dates include two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The announcement comes ahead of Bonamassa’s new album Time Clocks, which is set to arrive on 29 October this year. The record will form a chunk of the tour’s setlist, alongside previous records such as as well as tracks from his vast catalogue of albums such as Royal Tea, Redemption, Blues Of Desperation and The Ballad Of John Henry.
Del Amitri at Cardiff St Davids Hall

Justin Currie
Declan Mckenna at Nottingham Rock City

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Declan Mckenna events here. Official face value from £22.00. Resale tickets from £26.16. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying The Night in Nottingham?. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all...
The Vaccines at Nottingham Level

The Vaccines are an indie-rock band from West London, currently consisting of frontman Justin Hayward-Young, lead guitarist Freddie Cowan, bassist Árni Árnason, keyboardist Timothy Lanham and drummer Yoann Intonti. The Vaccines will be performing 1 event in Nottingham on Monday 13th September 2021 at the Level.
Black Stone Cherry at Nottingham Rock City

Black Stone Cherry are an American rock band hailing from Kentucky, consisting of frontman Chris Robertson, rhythm guitarist Ben Wells, bassist Jon Lawhon, and drummer John Fred Young. Black Stone Cherry will be performing 1 event in Nottingham on Monday 13th September 2021 at the Rock City.
The Primitives at Nottingham Bodega Social Club

The Primitives, are a indie pop band from Coventry, UK, that consists of Tracy Tracy(vocals), Paul Court (vocals/guitar), Tig Williams (drums), and Raph Moore (bass). The group emerged from the independent scene of the 80s along with contemporaries, The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, The Wedding Present and Primal Scream, when Morrissey named them one of his favourite bands.
BBC Proms: The Last Night of the Proms 2021 @ Royal Albert Hall, London

The first Last Night of the Proms with a live audience for two years raises the roof of the Albert Hall. The words that seemed to be on everyone’s lips were “it’s good to be back”. There may have been a Last Night of the Proms in 2020 with no audience, while the Proms have been admitting spectators for the past six weeks. However, a Last Night performed in front of a large crowd once more acted as the most poignant symbol of the resilience, not to mention importance, of music in times of crisis. The audience was still not quite the size of previous years as the arena was made smaller for 2021 to accommodate a larger stage. If anything, however, this only brought a greater sense of intimacy to this large-scale event, which is what any Last Night should strive to achieve anyway.
Del Amitri at Blackpool Opera House

The Specials at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The Specials are a ska band from Coventry, consisting of longtime members songwriter and vocalist Terry Hall, vocalist and rhythm guitar player Lynval Golding and bass player Horace Panter. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Specials events here. Staying The Night...
Frank Turner Announces Ninth Album 'FTHC' And Extensive UK Tour, Posts New Single

Frank Turner has announced a new album and supporting tour dates. The follow-up to 2019's 'No Man's Land' is called 'FTHC' and will arrive through Xtra Mile Recording/Polydor on February 11. It was recorded at ARC (Abbey Recording Studios) and produced and mixed by Rich Costey. Details of the record...
Del Amitri in York - Ticket Options

Official Del Amitri York, York Barbican Centre from £33.70 inc fees View Tickets. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near York's Barbican for this Del Amitri show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Barbican is a live music and performance venue based in the Paragon Centre in York. Boasting...
Billy Ocean at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Billy Ocean show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Birmingham Symphony Hall is one of the city's leading concert...
Del Amitri at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Joe Black at Nottingham Glee Club

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Joe Black events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Nottingham's Glee Club for this Joe Black show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Glee Club is a comedy club and live music venue...
Dodie at Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Dodie, real name Dorothy Clark, is a British singer-songwriter and ukulele player. Starting her career in 2011 as a YouTuber, she posted videos of her performing covers and originals songs. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Dodie events here. Official face value...
Martha Wainwright at London Union Chapel

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Martha Wainwright events here. Official face value from £43.50. Resale tickets from £23.00. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's Union Chapel for this Martha Wainwright...
The Wanted Tickets For Greatest Hits Spring UK Arena Tour On Sale 9am Today

The Wanted have announced Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits Tour. The Wanted tickets go on sale at 9am today. The reunited vocal group will return from a hiatus that began in 2014 to travel to arenas across the UK, stopping in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Liverpool and London, where they'll play the O2 Arena, between March 3 and 17.
Primal Scream Tickets For 'Screamadelica' Live 2022 Outdoor UK Shows On Sale 9am Today

Primal Scream have announced three outdoor UK shows for summer 2022. Primal Scream tickets go on sale at 9am today. The Scottish rock band will present their 1991 album 'Screamadelica' live at Glasgow's Queens Park, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds Of The City, and Alexandra Palace Park in London on July 1, 9 and 16, respectively.
