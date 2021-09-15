Ben Fogle in Guildford - Ticket Options
Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Guildford's G Live for this Ben Fogle show. Book Your Stay Today!. The G Live is a live music venue and entertainment site based on London Rd in Guildford, Surrey. Boasting an auditorium with a capacity of around 1,700, it has seen some of the best live bands and acts taking to its stage since it opened in just 2012. Owned by HQ Theatres Limited Guildford, it replaced the old Guildford Civic Hall.www.stereoboard.com
Comments / 0