CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vodacom explains new Ethiopian business

By Intelsat’s key creditors “reserve rights”
Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Vodacom is part of a consortium that has won an operating licence for a cellular service in Ethiopia. The consortium is made up of acknowledged experts in the supply and operation of a telephone service and beat another applicant (MTN Grp) which was not successful. The Global Partnership consortium comprises...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Vodacom Tanzania expands M-Pesa transfers in East Africa

Vodacom Tanzania has announced it now allows for direct money transfers from M-Pesa to bank accounts in the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda and other mobile wallets. M-Pesa customers were able to send mobile money to other Mobile money networks like Safaricom, Airtel and MTN but...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodacom#Ethiopian#Vodafone Group#Cdc Group#Global Partnership#Sumitomo Corp Lrb#Japanese
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Germany's DAX struggles as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

The DAX fell 2.6 percent in early trading on Monday to its lowest level since July, as market turmoil marred the German blue-chip stock market index's expansion from 30 to 40 companies. The majority of the 10 new companies in the DAX were down shortly after 1100 GMT, with aerospace giant Airbus and e-commerce company Zalando both sinking around four percent, while the value of the revamped index sat at 15,080 points. The negative development, driven indirectly by the struggles of Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande, meant the "euphoria around the redesigned DAX has fizzled out after one day of trading", said Andreas Lipkow, analyst at Comdirect. The new additions are intended to revitalise the index after a turbulent 2020 that saw national carrier Lufthansa drop out under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of payments company Wirecard after revelations of large-scale fraud.
STOCKS
Advanced Television

France: €1.5bn from SVoD ‘content levy’ by 2024

The obligation on French and foreign SVoD services to dedicate 20-25 per cent of their annual turnover (for services offering films newer than twelve months) to content creation in France, could generate between €1.2 and €1.5 billion additional funds for movie and TV production between 2021 and 2024. The French...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Advanced Television

India: Axom adds 177 channels with Synamedia

Synamedia, the independent video software provider, has announced that Axom Communication & Cable has gone live with Synamedia Converged Headend and software-based Digital Content Manager (DCM) to enhance its video services in the north east region of India, including adding 177 new channels. Axom said it chose Synamedia’s DCM encoding...
TECHNOLOGY
routesonline.com

Ethiopian Airlines to restart Nigerian route

Ethiopian Airlines plans to restart flights between Addis Ababa (ADD) and Enugu (ENU) in Nigeria on Oct. 1. The airline has not served ENU since 2019, when the airport closed for runway repairs. The route was further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. ENU reopened for international flights last month. Ethiopian...
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Cisco expects its growth to accelerate over the next few years. Ericsson will profit from Huawei and Nokia’s 5G missteps. Skyworks is a great Apple supply chain play -- but it’s also a solid long-term investment on connected cars and IoT gadgets. It might seem tough to find cheap tech...
STOCKS
Advanced Television

smartclip partners with rlaxx TV

Smartclip, the ad tech unit of RTL Group, and rlaxx TV, the Europea AVoD service, have partnered to monetise the linear ad breaks within the rlaxx TV channel-offering across Europe. The cooperation will kick off in rlaxx TV’s core markets including UK and Germany while Spain will join the lineup...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

BT accelerates net zero targets

BT Group has unveiled plans to curb its carbon emissions sooner than planned, by bringing forward its net zero target from 2045 to 2030 for its own operational emissions and 2040 for its supply chain and customer emissions. The new target comes as a landmark UN climate report has warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

China is financing infrastructure projects around the world – many could harm nature and Indigenous communities

China is shaping the future of economic development through its Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious multi-billion-dollar international push to better connect itself to the rest of the world through trade and infrastructure. Through this venture, China is providing over 100 countries with funding they have long sought for roads, railways, power plants, ports and other infrastructure projects. This mammoth effort could generate broad economic growth for the countries involved and the global economy. The World Bank estimates that recipient countries’ gross domestic product could rise by up to 3.4% thanks to Belt and Road financing. But development often expands human...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

This Crypto Has Gained Almost 7,000% in 2021. Should You Buy?

Find out why Fantom has posted significant gains this year. Smart contract cryptocurrency Fantom (FTM) has gained almost 7,000% since the start of this year -- even more than the popular crypto Dogecoin (DOGE). Fantom reached an all-time high of $1.93 on Sept. 9, according to CoinMarketCap data. At that point, if you'd have bought $1,000 of Fantom on January 1, it would have been worth almost $100,000.
STOCKS
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy