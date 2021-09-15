CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIX The Musical at Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre

 5 days ago

Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!

Arab Strap in Birmingham - Ticket Options

Official Arab Strap Birmingham, Mill from £24.20 inc fees View Tickets.
The Vamps at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

The Vamps are an English pop rock band from Birmingham, consisting of frontman Bradley Simpson, guitarist James McVey, bassist Connor Ball, and drummer Tristan Evans. The Vamps will be performing 1 event in Birmingham on Wednesday 8th September 2021 at the O2 Academy Birmingham.
Duran Duran at Birmingham O2 Institute

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Duran Duran events here. Official face value from £68.75. Resale tickets from £112.35. Official face value from £68.75. Resale tickets from £79.09.
“Behind the Magic Curtain” In 1960’s Birmingham

In Alabama, T.K. Thorne is an author - and a retired captain of the Birmingham Police. Her latest book - which delves behind the scenes of the city’s racial turmoil during the pivotal 1960’s - is titled, “Behind the Magic Curtain: Secrets, Spies and Unsung White Allies of Birmingham’s Civil Rights Days” - published by NewSouth Books.
Steven Wilson at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Steven Wilson show. The Birmingham Symphony Hall is one of the city's leading concert halls, and is located on Broad Street. Boasting 2,262 seats, it hosts almost 300 shows and events every year, and is the home of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Ju Ju Restaurant Birmingham

Find 2 upcoming events at Ju Ju Restaurant in Birmingham below:.
Buzz Bingo Great Park Birmingham

I think it was a incredible event, although the prices on drinks was very expensive £2 for a can of Diet C**e, 4 cans of jd for £16. Had a great time with the girls , great atmosphere and lots of dancing and laughs. Overall rating: 4 Verified review.
Isle Of Wight Festival at Isle Of Wight Seaclose Park

Isle of Wight Festival is an annual music festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park on the Isle of Wight. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Isle Of Wight Festival events here.
Nile Rodgers and CHIC at Manchester Depot Mayfield

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Nile Rodgers and CHIC events here. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!
Chris and Rosie Ramsey at Birmingham Alexandra

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Chris and Rosie Ramsey events here. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!
Robert White at Southend Palace Theatre

Robert White is a stand-up comedian who bills himself as the only gay, aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Robert White events here.
Ballot opens for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets

Tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have gone on general sale. The Games will take place across the West Midlands from 28 July to 8 August. More than a million tickets are being sold through a random ballot, with people being invited to apply for the sports they want to see.
Del Amitri in York - Ticket Options

Official Del Amitri York, York Barbican Centre from £33.70 inc fees View Tickets. The Barbican is a live music and performance venue based in the Paragon Centre in York.
easyJet launches Amsterdam connection from Birmingham

EasyJet launched its first flight from Birmingham Airport to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The route provides customers in the Midlands with more options to reunite with friends and family or take a long-awaited break this summer. Flights to Amsterdam from Birmingham took off for the first time today are now operating...
Birmingham Open Studios 2021

Dozens of artists exhibiting from their own homes and studios. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Weekends of 18/19th and 25/26th September 2021, all 11am-5pm. Birmingham Open Studios returns bigger than ever before, now covering even more of the city. Dozens of artists exhibiting and selling their work from their own homes and studios. Meet creators at work and buy direct. Free to visit and family friendly. Pick up a guide book from various locations across the city, or visit website to use interactive map.
Billy Ocean at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!
Waitress in Crawley - Ticket Options

Official Waitress Running from 20 - 25 September 2021 Crawley, Hawth from £45.00 inc fees
REV Birmingham to open pop-up market in Woodlawn

Economic development organization REV Birmingham is planning to put on a retail pop-up market in Woodlawn. The pop-up, called Woodlawn Marketplace, will host 12 vendors from Woodlawn Street Market from Sept. 9 to Oct. 3, REV Birmingham said in a release. Woodlawn market place will set up in SocialVenture’s storefront at 5529 1st Avenue South, and it will be open from Thursdays through Sundays, Rev said.
New branding, logo for Birmingham’s Protective Life

Protective Life’s new logo. Protective Life Corporation, a 114-year-old company based in Birmingham, is unveiling a new brand identity today, including the logo that will be displayed on each of the company’s core office sites and on the new Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. Protective partnered with creative consultants Lippincott to…
Join us at the Photography Show at the NEC in Birmingham

With events finally starting up again here in the UK we are planning to visit the Photography Show this weekend to find the latest gadgets, lenses, and tips and advice from the export for pet photography. Those that have been following us for a while will know that we LOVE...
