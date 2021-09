Roller skating has always been a favorite past-time for many people in Buffalo, there were a few places that back in the days that everyone loved to go and hear their favorite skating jams. Some of the roller rinks that were popular back in the 80s were Thruway Skating, The Arena, New Skateland, and The Carousel. Another popular event that took place back in days was 7 pm to 7 am skating at the New Skateland, Buffalo teenagers would literally go to the rink when it opened at 7 pm and would not leave until the next morning.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO