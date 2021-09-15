CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Mortimer at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

 5 days ago

The Bridgewater Hall is one of Manchester's busiest concert halls.

Declan Mckenna at Manchester Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Declan Mckenna events here. Official face value from £22.00. Resale tickets from £23.00. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying The Night in Manchester?. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all...
Roisin Murphy at Manchester Academy

Roisin Murphy is an Irish singer-songwriter and musician hailing from Arklow, County Wicklow. Born in 1973, she is well recognised for her electronically-driven music, over which she provides irresistible vocals.
Manchester Freshers

From indie discos, to techno raves, sing a long anthems to g funk grooves, Manchester has quite literally got it all when it comes to Manchester Freshers Week.
Bob Mortimer
Bob Mortimer on how major heart surgery gave him a new lease of life

Bob Mortimer Gone Fishing star, Would I Lie To You? regular, one half of comedy duo Reeves and Mortimer and all-round comedic mischief-maker, reflects that his life has taken a turn for the better since his health took a turn for the worse. Some six years since his triple heart bypass operation he feels healthier than he has for years, despite not doing enough exercise and by his own admission, still hankering after a pastry-topped meat pie. Meeting him today, Mortimer, 62, is instantly likeable, witty and thoughtful with his answers.
BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood Dragged To Ground By Dog Live On Air

The 59-year-old weather presenter was pulled to the ground and dragged by a guide dog today after giving today's forecast. Golden Labrador Flash pulled at her lead, leaving Carol on the ground.
Nabil Abdulrashid at Brighton Komedia

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Nabil Abdulrashid events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Brighton's Komedia for this Nabil Abdulrashid show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Komedia is an arts and entertainment venue based on Gardener Street...
Branagh's 'Belfast' boosts Oscars hopes with Toronto prize

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white homage to the hometown he fled as a child, raised its profile as an early Oscar frontrunner by winning the Toronto film festival's coveted top prize Saturday. Voted for by audiences, the People's Choice Award at North America's biggest film festival has become an increasingly accurate Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual best picture winners such as last year's "Nomadland." "Our first showing of 'Belfast' at TIFF was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire career," Branagh told the Toronto International Film Festival ceremony via video message. "I am thrilled, I am humbled and I'm deeply grateful," added the veteran British actor-director, 60, whose film career has ranged from Shakespeare to superhero film "Thor" across more than four decades.
Billy Ocean at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Billy Ocean show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Birmingham Symphony Hall is one of the city's leading concert...
From The Jam at Colchester Colchester Arts Centre

From The Jam is an English mod and punk outfit hailing from Woking. Formed in 2009, the band consists - as the name suggests - of two former members of The Jam; Russell Hastings on guitar and Bruce Foxton on bass, who both share vocal duties.
Simon Amstell at Cardiff New Theatre

Simon Amstell is a British comedian, television presenter, screenwriter, director and actor from Gants Hill, Essex.
The Specials at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The Specials are a ska band from Coventry, consisting of longtime members songwriter and vocalist Terry Hall, vocalist and rhythm guitar player Lynval Golding and bass player Horace Panter.
Steve Hackett at Cardiff St Davids Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steve Hackett events here. Official face value from £48.88. Resale tickets from £40.25. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Cardiff's St Davids Hall for this Steve...
The Wanted Tickets For Greatest Hits Spring UK Arena Tour On Sale 9am Today

The Wanted have announced Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits Tour. The reunited vocal group will return from a hiatus that began in 2014 to travel to arenas across the UK, stopping in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Liverpool and London, where they'll play the O2 Arena, between March 3 and 17.
Bob at the Movies: 'Malignant'

I saw the horror movie "Malignant" on Friday night, a prime moviegoing time, and there couldn't have been more than ten people in the theater. But I guarantee that every one of those less-than-ten voices was screaming and laughing and screaming with laughter at the last act of this movie.
Billy Ocean at Brighton Centre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Brighton's Centre for this Billy Ocean show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Brighton Centre is one of the city's main live music and...
Pendulum at Cardiff Alexandra Head

Forming in 2002 through a mutual love of various styles of music, Australian drum and bass outfit Pendulum are one of the most popular acts in their genre. Pendulum will be performing 1 event in Cardiff on Friday 17th September 2021 at the Alexandra Head.
Giants Live at Glasgow SSE Hydro

Giants Live is a jaw-dropping show that's filmed for Channel 5 as part of the World’s Strongest Man Series. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Giants Live events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Glasgow's SSE Hydro for...
Rag'n'Bone Man Reschedules Heritage Live London Show To June

Rag'n'Bone Man has rescheduled his Heritage Live London show. The British vocalist, aka Rory Graham, will now perform at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath on June 11, with Raye, Will and The People, and Max White providing support.
Chris and Rosie Ramsey at Birmingham Alexandra

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Chris and Rosie Ramsey events here. Compare 1,000s of Concert Hotels, Rooms and Apartments, to suit all budgets!. Scroll Down. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Birmingham's Utilita Arena for this Chris And...
