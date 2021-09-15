Bob Mortimer at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white homage to the hometown he fled as a child, raised its profile as an early Oscar frontrunner by winning the Toronto film festival's coveted top prize Saturday.
Voted for by audiences, the People's Choice Award at North America's biggest film festival has become an increasingly accurate Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual best picture winners such as last year's "Nomadland."
"Our first showing of 'Belfast' at TIFF was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire career," Branagh told the Toronto International Film Festival ceremony via video message.
"I am thrilled, I am humbled and I'm deeply grateful," added the veteran British actor-director, 60, whose film career has ranged from Shakespeare to superhero film "Thor" across more than four decades.
Comments / 0