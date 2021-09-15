CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Republicans blew their opportunity to recall Gavin Newsom

By Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Sep. 15—Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor's race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor's mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.

"California Republicans thought they found a unifying rallying cry in the recall attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom," the Los Angeles Times reports. "Instead, the campaign exposed — and even worsened — some of the long-standing clashes between the establishment and grass-roots base, while leaving unsettled the question of how the party can stop its losing streak in the state."
