Key steps for wind turbine power performance testing

The business secretary has said customers will be protected if small energy companies are left teetering on the brink of collapse as a result of surging gas prices, amid reports at least four could go bust within days.Kwasi Kwarteng held more talks on Sunday with regulator Ofgem and said he could appoint a special administrator to ensure power supplies were maintained in the event of further market failures.The BBC reported that four firms had appealed to larger companies to step in amid concern about energy supplies to a million customers as smaller providers may be at risk of collapse.Mr...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO