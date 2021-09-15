Key steps for wind turbine power performance testing
Running power performance tests (PPTs) on operational assets is a highly complex task that requires a significant amount of experience. Power performance testing is carried out to determine the economic value of a wind project and to ensure that projects are performing to expectations. Performance testing allows investors to identify project underperformance, ensure that projects are generating the expected return on investment, and manage investment risk.
