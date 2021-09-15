CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key steps for wind turbine power performance testing

RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning power performance tests (PPTs) on operational assets is a highly complex task that requires a significant amount of experience. Power performance testing is carried out to determine the economic value of a wind project and to ensure that projects are performing to expectations. Performance testing allows investors to identify project underperformance, ensure that projects are generating the expected return on investment, and manage investment risk.

www.renewableenergyworld.com

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Solar, storage lead MISO’s record-setting interconnection queue

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) has received a record 487 applications for interconnection this year, with renewable energy representing 64 gigawatts, or 83%, of the proposed new generating capacity. The 77 GW of submissions in 2021 topped the 2020 total of 52 GW by nearly 50 percent, MISO said....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

The policies that could send the global rooftop solar market to 2,000 GW

The global rooftop solar market has the potential to exceed 2,000 GW of generation and 1,000 GWh of energy storage by 2050 through careful policy design, according to a new report. The report by BloombergNEF and Schneider Electric, Realizing the Potential of Customer-Sited Solar, found the global rooftop solar+storage market...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

South Korea LNG firm acquires battery storage firm Key Capture Energy

Utility-scale energy storage startup Key Capture Energy has a new majority owner in a South Korean liquefied natural gas entity. SK E&S Co. has acquired Key Capture Energy and will provide additional capital for the company’s growth plans in the U.S. Started in 2016. Key Capture holds 254 MW in standalone energy storage projects in construction and operation, with another 3,000 MW in the development pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Ørsted and PGE seek turbine supplier for 2.5GW Polish offshore wind

Ørsted and Polish state-owned power company Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) are calling a tender to secure turbines for two offshore wind farms with more than 2.5GW in capacity they are jointly developing in Poland’s Baltic Sea. The companies, which are 50:50 partners in the special purpose vehicles developing the 1500MW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

How long do rooftop residential solar panels last?

Residential solar panels are often sold with long-term loans or leases, with homeowners entering contracts of 20 years or more. But how long do panels last, and how resilient are they?. Panel life depends on several factors, including climate, module type, and the racking system used, among other considerations. While...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

DNV verifies Gazelle Wind Power’s hybrid floating platform

Global assurance and risk management provider DNV has verified the hybrid floating wind platform developed by Gazelle Wind Power with a statement of feasibility. Gazelle Wind Power's platform combines the features of tension-leg and semi-submersible platforms to enable deepwater wind farms up to 400 meters. “Achieving DNV verification of our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

EC chooses Orbital Marine Power to lead FORWARD-2030 tidal energy project

Orbital Marine Power announces it will lead a pan-European consortium to deliver the €26.7 million (US$31.5 million) FORWARD-2030 project, set up to accelerate the commercial deployment of floating tidal energy. The Fast-tracking Offshore Renewable energy With Advanced Research to Deploy 2030MW of tidal energy before 2030 (FORWARD-2030) project will run...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Biden’s solar goals threatened by supply chain, trade issues

Despite annual record-breaking installations, supply chain constraints and trade issues are driving price increases across every solar market segment, according to new analysis. A report released Tuesday by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie found that solar prices increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year for the first time since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Goldwind connects 5 MW test wind turbine to the grid

Wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind has connected its 5-megawatt onshore test unit to the grid, as the company prepares to begin deliveries next year. Goldwind's permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) onshore GW 5S Smart Wind Turbine features scaled rated power of 5.2 MW to 5.6 and 6 MW, a 165-meter rotor diameter, and hub heights that can range from 100-130 meters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

EGEB: Nordex unveils a 6 MW onshore wind turbine

German wind turbine maker Nordex unveils its first 6 MW onshore turbine. More than 200 health journals globally call for emergency climate change action. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

U.S.’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project prepares for construction

Vineyard Wind, the 800-megawatt project offshore Massachusetts, has closed on $2.3 billion of senior debt financing, setting the stage for construction to begin. The joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is one of the single largest investments in a renewable energy project in the U.S. This marks the first financial close of a commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

UK officials approve GE’s offshore wind blade plant

UK planning authorities have approved plans for GE Renewable Energy's offshore wind blade manufacturing plant in Teeside. Construction on the manufacturing plant is expected to begin later this year. The facility will be operated by LM Wind Power and will be focused on the production of GE's 107-meter offshore wind blade as a component of the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.
INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Siemens Gamesa boosts SG 5.X-170 onshore wind turbine to 6.6MW

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has upgraded the 170-metre rotor variant of its 5.X onshore wind platform to have a power rating of 6.6MW. It had previously offered the SG 5.X-170 with a flexible power rating up to 6.2MW, and already offered its 155-metre rotor model with a rating up to 6.6MW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Business secretary vows to protect customers as energy firms seek emergency aid over surging gas prices

The business secretary has said customers will be protected if small energy companies are left teetering on the brink of collapse as a result of surging gas prices, amid reports at least four could go bust within days.Kwasi Kwarteng held more talks on Sunday with regulator Ofgem and said he could appoint a special administrator to ensure power supplies were maintained in the event of further market failures.The BBC reported that four firms had appealed to larger companies to step in amid concern about energy supplies to a million customers as smaller providers may be at risk of collapse.Mr...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex to raise prices

Nordex is due to raise prices of its turbines to offset the increased prices of commodities and logistics, it confirmed. The German manufacturer’s CEO, José Luis Blanco, had previously warned of inflationary cost pressures due to the rising price of commodities. It now plans to offset these pressures by passing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ucf.edu

UCF Leads Hydrogen Gas Turbine Research Aimed at Decarbonizing Power Sector

The University of Central Florida is helping to lead the country’s charge of obtaining 100% clean electricity by 2035 with a new $800,000 award from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance hydrogen fuel research. The award is through the DOE Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management’s University Turbine...
ORLANDO, FL
CNBC

Wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa claims world-first in blade recycling

Siemens Gamesa claims its RecyclableBlades are "the world's first recyclable wind turbine blades ready for commercial use offshore." Firm says it will work with German utility RWE to install and pilot the blades at the Kaskasi offshore wind farm. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said Tuesday it had launched a recyclable...
ENVIRONMENT
Las Cruces Sun-News

NMSU professor awarded grant to study the uncertainties in floating offshore wind turbines

LAS CRUCES - Doeun Choe believes the goal of her research should always result in helping society. And the civil engineering assistant professor in New Mexico State University’s College of Engineering has received a 14-month, $121,331 grant from the National Science Foundation to research challenges facing floating offshore wind turbine technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

