CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory now includes every state in the U.S., with public health officials urging unvaccinated people who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to the city. Vermont was the last state to be added to the city’s travel advisory on Wednesday. The list now includes every state and territory in the U.S. Our COVID Travel advisory now includes every state and territory in the U.S., as COVID continues to surge. Driven by the more contagious Delta variant, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and quarantine...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO