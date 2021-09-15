CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EU should ban imports of forced labour products, von der Leyen says

tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Strasbourg, France — The European Union should ban the import of products made by the roughly 25 million people forced into labour worldwide, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "We can never accept that [people are] forced to make products and that these products then end up for...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour to open EU talks on ‘new agreement’ to end post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours

Labour plans to open its own talks on a “new agreement” with the EU to end the post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours, piling pressure on the government to finally act.Brussels will be asked to revive its offer of visa-free visits across the EU for creative artists and to remove huge new fees and red tape to transport equipment, The Independent can reveal.Keir Starmer’s party has been criticised for a reluctance to reopen Brexit wounds by committing to plug gaps in the skeleton trade deal reached by Boris Johnson, but will now make its own move to rescue...
POLITICS
Derrick

Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

LONDON (AP) — House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace. Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

9 EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

Nine European countries on the Mediterranean are holding a summit in Athens Friday afternoon to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and Afghanistan.The one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting.Climate change and its effects on the region will be the first topic of discussion, after this summer saw devastating forest fires sweep the region. Greece was particularly badly affected, with the...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Eu#The European Union#European Commission#Ilo
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Aukus pact is a sign of a new global order

France is furious. Theresa May is worried. The announcement of the new Australia-UK-US alliance (Aukus) and the ditching of a previous French-Australian submarine deal has led France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to term the pact “a stab in the back”, while the former British prime minister is concerned about Britain being dragged into a war over the future of Taiwan.
WORLD
AFP

UK-US trade pact possible, but Ireland peace is priority: Pelosi

Britain and the United States will "probably end up" striking a bilateral trade deal, but agreement is "very unlikely" if the terms of the Ireland peace deal are broken, Nancy Pelosi said Friday. "This is not said as any threat, it's a prediction, if there's destruction of the Good Friday accords, we're very unlikely to have a UK-US bilateral," the House of Representatives speaker said on a visit to London. Britain is angling for a trade deal with Washington now it has left the European Union. But it remains locked in talks with Brussels and Dublin about how best to implement tricky post-Brexit trade rules for the British province of Northern Ireland.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
thedrive

Czech Republic Is Not on Board With EU Combustion Engine Ban

The country's prime minister says it can't enforce "what green fanatics devised in the European Parliament." Y'know when someone orders pizza for your group and you don't like any of the toppings they picked? Well, the Czech Republic now finds itself in a similar pickle. See, it's not quite on board with the European Union's pledge to ban the sale of gas- and diesel-powered internal combustion cars by 2035. Czech prime minister Andrej Babis even told iDnes, "We will not agree with the ban on selling fossil fuel-powered cars. It's not possible. We can't dictate here what green fanatics devised in the European Parliament."
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU must unite after U.S. pact with Australia, Britain shows, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A new U.S. security pact with Australia and Britain shows that the European Union must develop its own defence and security strategies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, the EU’s top diplomat said on Thursday. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was not consulted on Wednesday’s agreement...
WORLD
Telegraph

Ursula von der Leyen demands EU military integration and boots on the ground

The European Union must “step up to the next level” and send soldiers to the world’s conflict zones, Ursula von der Leyen said in her most forthright call for military integration to date. The European Commission president, who announced a defence summit with French president Emmanuel Macron next year, reignited...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

EU's von der Leyen calls for more COVID-19 vaccination efforts

BRUSSELS, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vaccination efforts in the European Union (EU) and outside should continue so that "this does not turn into a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. Von der Leyen made the remarks at her second State of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketresearchtelecast.com

Ursula von der Leyen: “We need the European Defense Union”

Afghanistan has seeped into the Union’s state of mind like a missile. In a panoramic speech, with great views and geostrategic vision, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tried to find this Wednesday the “soul” of a continent that wants to emerge stronger after the tremendous blow of the pandemic. The recent fall of Kabul has become one of the bases to regain that lost confidence: “What we need is the European Defense Union,” the German has launched. “Europe can – and clearly must – be able and willing to do more for itself.” Von der Leyen, who was Defense Minister in his country and knows in depth the military matter and its deficiencies at the community level, has announced a summit on defense that will convene next year, when France holds the presidency of the EU; It will do so together with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, another of the great persecutors of this strategic autonomy. “There will be missions in which NATO or the UN will not be present,” he said, “but in which the EU should be.”
POLITICS
BBC

Von der Leyen pushes for next level on EU defence

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for the EU to have the power to intervene militarily without the United States. In her second state of the union address, she said until now there had been a lack of political will.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Britain Delays Post-Brexit Import Trade Controls Again

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain has delayed the implementation of some post-Brexit import controls for a second time, saying it would phase in checks through next year rather than impose them now when industry supply chains are under strain. Britain left the European Union's single market at the beginning of 2021 and...
FOOD & DRINKS
simpleflying.com

Banned From The EU: Which Airlines Are Based In Kyrgyzstan?

The landlocked central-Asian country of Kyrgyzstan is one of several nations to have formerly been part of the USSR. It is home to just over 6.5 million people, and, as far as commercial aviation is concerned, four passenger-carrying airlines. All of these are banned from flying in the EU. But what exactly are these carriers, and which planes do they fly?
LIFESTYLE
wibqam.com

Malaysia’s Top Glove says U.S. revokes import ban over forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp said on Friday it has been allowed to resume sales to the United States, after customs authorities lifted a year-long ban imposed for alleged forced labour found at the world’s largest medical glove maker. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had banned...
BUSINESS
AFP

Activists accuse German firms over Uyghur forced labour

Rights activists said Monday they had filed a criminal complaint in Germany against five retailers including C&A, Lidl and Hugo Boss, accusing them of benefiting from forced labour among China's Uyghur population. Likewise, Hugo Boss rejected the ECCHR's claims.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy