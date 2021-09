Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is perhaps one of the most influential games in the series, as it started multiple trends that have continued to be vital to the series. Most notably, Path of Radiance was Fire Emblem’s 3D debut after 15 years of exclusively 2D graphics. Along with it being the first 3D game, it was also the first to have full motion cutscenes and voice acting, both of which modern fans have come to expect from the franchise. Additionally, several other features such as the base and the laguz originated in this game and went on to be important aspects of the franchise. Path of Radiance was the trailblazer that helped make Fire Emblem into what it is today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO