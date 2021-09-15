Movie Rewind: Is Back To The Future Overrated?

The world of movies has never been the same since Marty McFly and his DeLorean made their debuts in the 1980s. One of the most talked about films of all time is Back To The Future, starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Crispin Glover, which centers around a California teen who accidentally goes back into the 1950s when a science experiment goes awry. The sci-fi classic was an instant hit, making $388.8 million worldwide; With Back To The Future also receiving three Academy Award nominations. Once rejected 40 times by nearly every major studio including Disney and Universal, the 1980 movie turned into a successful franchise that spawned into three successful films. Despite hundreds of time-traveling movies coming out years later, Back To The Future would always remain at the top of the list for many moviegoers and it was officially put into the Library of Congress back in 2007. With all the praise that Back To The Future gets, you’ll be pressed to find anyone to speak badly about this film. However, is Back To The Future an overrated movie? Let’s dive deeper into the 1980s classic.