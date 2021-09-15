CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Rewind: Is Back To The Future Overrated?

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of movies has never been the same since Marty McFly and his DeLorean made their debuts in the 1980s. One of the most talked about films of all time is Back To The Future, starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Crispin Glover, which centers around a California teen who accidentally goes back into the 1950s when a science experiment goes awry. The sci-fi classic was an instant hit, making $388.8 million worldwide; With Back To The Future also receiving three Academy Award nominations. Once rejected 40 times by nearly every major studio including Disney and Universal, the 1980 movie turned into a successful franchise that spawned into three successful films. Despite hundreds of time-traveling movies coming out years later, Back To The Future would always remain at the top of the list for many moviegoers and it was officially put into the Library of Congress back in 2007. With all the praise that Back To The Future gets, you’ll be pressed to find anyone to speak badly about this film. However, is Back To The Future an overrated movie? Let’s dive deeper into the 1980s classic.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crispin Glover
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Michael J Fox
TVOvermind

Movie Rewind: Is The Blair Witch Project Still A Good Movie?

In a year that saw Fight Club, The Sixth Sense, and The Matrix, an unexpected horror movie made a huge impact on the culture in 1999: The Blair Witch Project. This independent picture saw three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michel C. Williams) travel around town for a documentary about a local murderer called the Blair Witch. But, as the three filmmakers lose their way in the woods, the real horror begins. The Blair Witch Project went on to garner critical praise and the movie went on to make nearly $250 million worldwide.
MOVIES
Times-Herald

‘Shang-Chi’ shows promise for future Marvel movies

Following the cultural juggernaut that was “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, which brought the ongoing storyline from the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a satisfying conclusion, Disney had to figure out what’s next. One answer has been expanding the shared comic book universe through various television series...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Heather Langenkamp?

In the horror movie genre, there is no better honor than being the “final girl“. As the phrase suggests, this title is given to the girl who manages to go the entire movie without getting killed. This is usually the person that ends up telling the story. In 1984, Heather Langenkamp was that person in the now-classic horror movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Her role in the film made her very popular in the early 1980s and there were a lot of people who hoped to be seeing a lot more of her. However, by the time the 90s rolled around, Heather had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since, lots of people have wondered what ever became of the famous final girl. Fortunately, we have an update for you. Keep reading to find out what happened to Heather Langenkamp.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To The Future#Academy Award#Universal#The Library Of Congress#Jc Penney#Sci Fi#Gold Award Winner#Theringreport Com#Sportskeeda Com
marketresearchtelecast.com

Adult Swim announces Rick and Morty live-action movie with Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future starring in various scenes from the series

At this point, little or nothing can surprise us. However, from time to time something happens that forces us to spin the top to check that we are not in a dream. Adult Swim has managed to get us to use the spinning top after publishing several clips in which it announces a Rick and Morty live action movie. And if you thought that’s the best part of the news, wait to see who plays Rick.
TV & VIDEOS
brctv13.com

Mahoning Drive-In Goes "Back to the Future"

This Friday and Saturday the Mahoning Drive-In Theater is going back in time. No George... They're going "Back to the Future." The Mahoning Drive Theater is actually going Back - to Back - to Back to the Future, screening the beloved film trilogy one right after the other on two consecutive nights. Theater staff promise an exciting event filled with some special surprises including a screen accurate DeLorean visitors can sit in.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Eight Movies that Failed at Predicting the Future

Predictions by most movies about the future tend to be both dire and optimistic. But coming to real life, the ‘futures’ predicted have come and gone. Some of the films got their predictions right. Others were all wrong about the World’s future. Here are some of the movies which got their predictions wrong.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

To celebrate ‘Cry Macho,’ we rank the 15 best Clint Eastwood-directed films

For over half a century, Clint Eastwood has been one of the world’s greatest movie stars. Comfortable in both westerns and contemporary roles, his measured growl of a voice has been a key part in creating such iconic characters as The Man With No Name and Dirty Harry. At age 91, he is now releasing his film “Cry Macho” in theaters and on HBO Max. To celebrate this new project, tour our photo gallery below ranking Eastwood’s 15 best movies he has directed himself. SEE‘Cry Macho’ reviews: The first word on Clint Eastwood’s latest Eastwood made his first foray into directing in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
/Film

Substack Might Be A Huge Game-Changer For Future Comic Book Movies

Comic books may be in for one of the biggest shake-ups in some time. As a result, comic book movies may also be in for one heck of a dramatic shift. This is all thanks to the folks at Substack, who recently made waves by shelling out several truckloads of cash to get some of the biggest names in comics to create titles for its platform. Yet, they aren't asking for the rights to these books, which means the creators will be free to do with the rights as they please. And when Hollywood inevitably comes knocking, it could mean a whole lot of money for the creators of these characters/worlds. That is particularly important for Marvel and DC, if they want A-list creators to continue working for them in the long run.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Sin City: A Dame To Kill For Ruined The Franchise

In 2005, Robert Rodriguez translated one of the few R-rated comic book films to the big screen, Sin City. Starring Bruce Willis, Benicio Del Toro, and Jessica Alba, the Frank Miller graphic novel comes to life with a collection of neo-noir stories that follows a mysterious salesman, a musclebound vigilante, a grizzled cop, and an ex-prostitute. The film was met with critical praise and managed to make a solid return at the box office, garnering nearly $160 million worldwide. Then, it would take over ten years for a sequel to arrive. Sin City: A Dame To Kill For saw the return of several prime characters from the first film while Eva Green’s Ava Lord and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Johnny are just some of the notable additions to the cast.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy