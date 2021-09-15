CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope criticizes politicization of Christianity

By Editorials
Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- Pope Francis rejected in stark terms Tuesday the use of the cross as a political tool, an apparent swipe at nationalist forces in Europe and beyond that have used the imagery of Christianity for personal gain. "Let us not reduce the cross to an object of devotion, much...

The Independent

Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country's LGBT community Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv some carrying banners reading “Fight for right!” Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes. “We've grown tired of waiting for change and enduring systematic intimidation, pressure, disruption of peaceful events, attacks on activists and the LGBT community,” the marchers said in a statement. “We demand changes here and now, as we want to live freely in our own country."The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence. “We're different, but we're equal,” Denisova said. “Ukraine's constitution has declared all people equal in their rights from birth, regardless of any characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.” Several hundred activists opposing the march held their own rally in a park in Kyiv. No clashes have been reported.
PROTESTS
AFP

'Attack' hits Hungary primary polls aimed to challenge Orban: opposition

Hungary's first-ever primary elections to find a candidate to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban got off to a rocky start on Saturday with voting suspended due to what organisers said was a suspected cyber attack. But voting was suspended just two hours after it started -- with "masses of voters" already casting ballots -- after a system crash with organisers suspecting a cyber attack.
ELECTIONS
sandiegouniontribune.com

After fires, Europe’s Med leaders pledge climate cooperation

ATHENS, Greece — The leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries pledged Friday to expand cooperation against climate change, at a meeting in Athens held in the aftermath of massive wildfires that ravaged parts of southern Europe. They expressed their “strong conviction that urgent and ambitious global action (is needed) at national,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Campaigners press for next German leader to act on climate

Environmental campaigners pressed Friday for Germany's next chancellor to take strong action against climate change, including by bringing forward the country's coal phase-out and banning new gasoline vehicles from 2025.With 9 days to go before the German election, Greenpeace activists unfurled a three-story banner on Berlin s main train station designed as a vacancy ad seeking a new “climate chancellor.”Outgoing German leader Angela Merkel was herself at times known as the “climate chancellor,” but has come under criticism from campaigners for shying away from measures that might hurt powerful interest groups such as Germany's auto industry.The Greenpeace ad also...
ENVIRONMENT
Matteo Salvini
Pope Francis
The Independent

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister to politicians who back abortion with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, and warned that they shouldn’t let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion.Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the debate in the U.S. church about whether President Joe Biden and other politicians should be denied Communion because of their stance on abortion. U.S. bishops have agreed to draft a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.Francis declined to give a “yes”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
q957.com

Vatican rejects Israeli criticism over pope comments on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican has rejected criticism from senior Israeli rabbis over remarks by Pope Francis about Jewish books of sacred law, saying he was not questioning their continuing validity for Jews today. Last month Reuters reported that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, who is in charge of the Israeli...
WORLD
WJCT News

Pope Francis And Other Christian Leaders Are Calling For Bold Climate Action

The leaders of three prominent Christian denominations have issued an unprecedented joint statement calling on people of all faiths to take action to halt the devastating impacts of climate change. The statement from Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew — who collectively minister to...
RELIGION
AFP

Macron seeks 'new step' towards Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday meets with Algerians who fought for France in their country's war of independence in a fresh attempt to come to grips with a dark chapter in French colonial history. Hundreds of thousands of Algerian Muslims -- known as Harkis -- served as auxiliaries in the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. At the end of the war -- waged on both sides with extreme brutality including widespread torture -- the French government left the Harkis to fend for themselves, despite earlier promises that it would look after them. Trapped in Algeria, many were massacred as the country's new masters took brutal revenge.
POLITICS
#Politicization#Hungarian#Roma#Crucifix#Catholics#Muslim
The Independent

Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

Pope Francis urged European bishops on Saturday to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reform, warning that their failure to do so risks the very future of the Catholic Church Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who are gathering in Poland starting on Sunday for a four-day child protection conference organized by the bishops’ conference and the Vatican’s child protection advisory commission.The location is significant, given around a dozen current and retired Polish bishops have been sanctioned by the Vatican in recent months for their repeated failures to...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.“Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said Wednesday en route home from Slovakia He noted that one of them, “poor guy,” had been hospitalized with the virus. That was an apparent reference to U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was hospitalized in the U.S. and placed on a ventilator last month after contracting the virus.Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Should You Politicize, Generalize or Personalize?

Be it racism, religion, or radical ideologies, we are always faced with one of three options when interacting with people not like us: politicize them, generalize them, or personalize the relationship at hand. We must not politicize it. The quickest way to suck God’s justice out of a room is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

One slept on the streets of Paris, the other in a massive makeshift migrant camp in northern France Nassrullah Youssoufi and Abdul Wali were among more than 1 million refugees and migrants who reached Europe in 2015. The two Afghans don't know each other, but they share a fear-driven past: escaping their homeland on foot, bus, train or ferry and landing in a new country where they had no rights, not even the right to stay.Years later, the men live in France legally, one working as an asylum court interpreter in the capital and the other at a...
IMMIGRATION
Europe
Hungary
Germany
Netherlands
Rome, IT
Arkansas Online

Election violations reported in Russia

MOSCOW -- The head of Russia's Communist Party, the country's second-largest political party, is claiming widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov said Saturday -- the second of three days of voting...
POLITICS
AFP

Algerians rue 'missed opportunities' of Bouteflika era

Algerians looked back on two decades of "missed opportunities" as flags flew at half mast Sunday ahead of the funeral of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. His death at age 84 was announced late Friday, more than two years after the former strongman quit office. The long-time leader had risen to power in 1999 on a wave of popular support as his amnesty offer to Islamist militants helped bring an end to a devastating decade-long civil war. But 20 years later, mass protests broke out in response to his announcement that he intended to stand for a fifth term, and the army stepped in to force his resignation.
WORLD
AFP

Frontrunner Scholz solidifies advantage in German TV debate

With a week to go until election day, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz bolstered his position as frontrunner in a final three-way televised debate on Sunday, with the race to succeed Angela Merkel in a dead heat. Scholz, of the Social Democrats, turned in another solid if low-wattage performance against Armin Laschet of Merkel's conservative CDU party and the Green candidate Annalena Baerbock, coming out on top in a viewer survey after the prime-time broadcast. A full 42 percent of viewers said Scholz, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, won the debate against 27 percent for Laschet and 25 percent for Baerbock. "Scholz was a little punchier than in the previous debates but still the most Merkel-like and statesmanlike," the top-selling daily Bild said.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Former Algerian leader Bouteflika buried with quiet honors

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was laid to rest on Sunday in the martyrs section of the capital’s main cemetery, quietly honored despite his fall from grace, forced from office after two decades. A flowered tank with a military escort carried his coffin to the El Alia Cemetery’s special section reserved for those who fought for Algeria’s independence from France folks who are today considered martyrs. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune who on Saturday declared three days of mourning, was among the officials at the ceremony. The cemetery in Algiers was closed to the public and no images of...
WORLD
The Independent

France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will speak in the coming days with Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the US over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said on Sunday.The phone call is at the request of the US president, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first. But now it's time to try to move forward, he said.What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66bn...
POLITICS
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD

