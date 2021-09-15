CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Harvest picks up, Motorists encouraged to be aware of Slow Moving Equipment on Roadways

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) Harvest season will be ramping up, a high-risk time for motor vehicle crashes on public roadways. The days get shorter, slow-moving farm equipment and speed increase the danger for motor vehicle operators and farmers.

Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon says motorists should prepare for a change in traffic activity. Since 2015, more than 200 farm equipment and motor vehicle collisions on public roadways have been recorded by the AgInjuryNews.org database. Those incidents resulted in 240 deaths and 135 non-fatal injuries.

Kennon admits it’s illegal to pass a farm implement or an agricultural, commercial motor vehicle in a no-passing zone. He adds motorists are responsible for passing safely and ensuring there aren’t driveways into farms or fields, intersections, or roadway structures that will cause the farm implement operator to change road position.

Kennon says it’s also time to think about grass and field fires, especially since we’ve had such a dry summer.

Kennon encourages farmers to have fire extinguishers on farm machinery or in and around farm Buildings.

Kennon says having tourniquets available on farm machinery is the point of emphasis today. He says farmers are in a field of work that can lead to traumatic injuries, and having a tourniquet on hand and the ability to use it can be lifesaving.

