WinVest Acquisition Corp. (WINVU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WINVU” beginning on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fifteenth (1/15) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination and each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half (1/2) of one share of common stock at $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “WINV,” “WINVR” and “WINVW,” respectively.