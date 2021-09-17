CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (WINVU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WINVU” beginning on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fifteenth (1/15) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination and each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half (1/2) of one share of common stock at $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “WINV,” “WINVR” and “WINVW,” respectively.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 85,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1018.0p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cogentix Medical (CGNT) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ: CGNT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.17, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. GUIDANCE:. Cogentix Medical sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Lowered to $86 at Jefferies Following August KPIs

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz lowered the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $86.00 (from $92.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sec#Winvest Acquisition Corp#Winvu#Streetinsider Premium#Winvr#Company
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts First Eagle Alternative Capital (FCRD) at Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn initiates coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $197.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $186.82 million. GUIDANCE:. Zscaler sees Q1 2022...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 17 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altair Engineering Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: JRS Investments LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of the shares of Class A Common Stock were made pursuant to a plan intended...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 EJF Acquisition Corp. Filed by: Pagaya Technologies Ltd.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Pagaya Technologies Ltd. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject Company: EJF...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Idacorp boosts dividend by 5.6%, plans to keep raising dividends by 5% or more

Shares of Idacorp Inc. rose 0.7% in afternoon trading Friday, after the Idaho-based utility raised its quarterly dividend by 5.6%, to 75 cents a share from 71 cents. The new dividend's payable and record dates will be announced during the fourth quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate of $3.00 a share implies a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.95% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.37%. Idacorp said it now plans to recommend to the board of directors future increases in the annual dividend by 5% or more. The stock has gained 7.5% year to date, while the utilities ETF has tacked on 6.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.9%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore initiates coverage on Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOTN) with an Outperform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (CIIGU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIGU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC First Light Acquisition (FLAG) Opens at $9.92

Today's IPO for SPAC First Light Acquisition (NASDAQ: FLAG) (NASDAQ: FLAGU) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy