Some seeking booster shots before U.S.' approval

While tens of millions of Americans continue to decline even a first dose of covid-19 vaccine, a small but growing number have sought additional shots even as the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved them and as it remains unclear who needs a booster shot and when. Amy...
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the coronavirus, recently explained that it could be dangerous for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine booster shot early. Fauci told MSNBC on Thursday that getting your third shot too early won’t allow your body time to adapt to the vaccine.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks it's "likely" that a variant could emerge that evades protection by the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Other scientific experts have expressed similar views. However, Bourla stated that Pfizer could quickly develop a new vaccine that could fight any new variants. On nearly every front, the COVID-19...
Federal health officials said Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna and Pfizer will be available in mid-September for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months.
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks it's "likely" that a variant could emerge that evades protection by the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Other scientific experts have expressed similar views. However, Bourla stated that Pfizer could quickly develop a new vaccine that could fight any new variants. On nearly every front, the COVID-19...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
Health experts are reinforcing the point that full vaccination remains highly effective against severe illness and death caused by COVID-19 as federal regulators consider the possibility of authorizing a third dose in the upcoming weeks. "What's the goal of this vaccine? The stated goal by (CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky)...
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Pfizer vaccine would likely be approved for use as a booster by September 20. But approval for the Moderna vaccine will likely come after, creating a snag in the White House booster rollout. "We've said right from the very beginning, we're not going to do...
The Centers for Disease Control has just released results from a head-to-head study of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., and Moderna's comes out on top when it comes to effectiveness. The study, conducted nationwide between March and August, looked at 3,689 vaccinated adults who were hospitalized with...
Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the federal government remains on track to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults within the next few weeks. President Joe Biden initially pushed to ramp up booster shots the week of Sept. 20, but a pair of Food and Drug Administration officials recently submitted their resignations over concerns the shots would be offered nationwide before FDA authorization.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– 55 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now the CDC is recommending immunocompromised people get a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Doctors say they are concerned about people who do not fall into the immunocompromised category getting the shot anyway. When you go...
The average person doesn't need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines' performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has stressed the need for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before proceeding with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots amid a spat between the White House and health officials. President Biden announced in mid-August that the government planned to offer booster shots starting the week of...
Comments / 0