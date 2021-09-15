CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altair Engineering Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: JRS Investments LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of the shares of Class A Common Stock were made pursuant to a plan intended...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the “Public Offering Price”). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) IPO Opens 48% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for On (NYSE: ONON) opened for trading at $35.40 after pricing 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. Goldman Sachs...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) Prices Upsized 12M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DICE.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (WINVU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WINVU” beginning on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fifteenth (1/15) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination and each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half (1/2) of one share of common stock at $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “WINV,” “WINVR” and “WINVW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Huarui International New Material Limited (HRDG) Files For 2.4M Share IPO at $4-$6/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huarui International New Material Limited (NASDAQ: HRDG) files for 2,400,000 share IPO at $4-$6 per share. The company describes itself as: "Huarui International is a holding company that was incorporated under the...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Federer-Backed On Holding (ONON) Stock Overvalued After IPO?

On Sept. 15, Roger Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding (ONON) had a successful debut on the stock market. On its first day of trading on the NYSE, ONON stock rose 46 percent. The company raised roughly $746.4 million in the offering. What’s ONON’s forecast after the IPO, and should you buy the stock now?
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

FIGS (FIGS) Prices 8.9M Share Offering at $40.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS’ largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS’ management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) Prices 6.67M Share Offering at $6/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,670,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40,020,000 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Virpax has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Molecular Data (MKD) Prices $15M Direct Share Offering at $0.38/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of (i) common units, consisting of one American Depositary Share, or ADS, each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS and (ii) pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. The purchase price of the common units was $0.38 per unit. The purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799 per unit. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

On Shoes IPO Starts Trading on the NYSE at $24 per Share

The founders of Swiss athletic shoe company On Holdings were joined by 100 other runners for a run along the Hudson River up to the NYSE. They rang the opening bell for the first day of trading for the On shoes initial IPO. Article continues below advertisement. Under the ticker...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (FLYA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLYA.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Prices 18.65M Share Secondary Offering at $44.75/sh; Announces 4.5M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy at the public offering price of $44.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

EzFill Holdings, Inc. (EZFL) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL), an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, EzFill has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Prices Upsized 6.55M Share IPO at $25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBK) Launches 7.5M ADS IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing an aggregate of 75,000,000 ordinary shares. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of Argo Blockchain. The last closing price of Argo Blockchain's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange Main Market was $1.848 on September 10, 2021. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the "Offering"). Argo Blockchain has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ARBK.”
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nuwellis (NUWE) Prices 3.48M Share Offering at $2.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,483,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for 45 days, to purchase up to an additional 522,468 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Prices 27.9M Share and Warrant Offering at $0.45/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,887,500 shares of the Company’s common stock, which includes 3,637,500 shares to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option (collectively, the “Shares”), and warrants to purchase up to 27,887,500 shares of the Company’s common stock, which includes additional warrants to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock (collectively, the “Warrants”), at a combined purchase price of $0.45 per Share and Warrant. The Warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.495 per share, subject to certain adjustments, and a term of approximately five years. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, inclusive of proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option, are expected to be approximately $12.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, which the underwriters exercised in full. The offering is expected to close today, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS

