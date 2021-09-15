On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."www.streetinsider.com
