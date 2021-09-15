CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Prices Upsized 6.55M Share IPO at $25/sh

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the “Public Offering Price”). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) Prices Upsized 12M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DICE.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (WINVU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WINVU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “WINVU” beginning on September 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-fifteenth (1/15) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination and each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half (1/2) of one share of common stock at $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “WINV,” “WINVR” and “WINVW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Huarui International New Material Limited (HRDG) Files For 2.4M Share IPO at $4-$6/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huarui International New Material Limited (NASDAQ: HRDG) files for 2,400,000 share IPO at $4-$6 per share. The company describes itself as: "Huarui International is a holding company that was incorporated under the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Launches 16.67M Share IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) announced the launch of Initial Public Offering of 16,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. Brilliant Earth expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Brilliant Earth has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BRLT.”
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (FLYA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLYA.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Prices 2M Share Offering at $75/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

FIGS (FIGS) Prices 8.9M Share Offering at $40.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS’ largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS’ management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Avantor (AVTR) Prices 20.83M Share Offering at $42/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Molecular Data (MKD) Prices $15M Direct Share Offering at $0.38/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of (i) common units, consisting of one American Depositary Share, or ADS, each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS and (ii) pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. The purchase price of the common units was $0.38 per unit. The purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799 per unit. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Converts $133.9M of Debt Into 38.8M Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that as a result of the decision by the Company’s Board of Directors to explore strategic alternatives announced April 7, 2021, the Board has authorized the Company to focus its strategy on acquisitions and organic growth in its cloud technologies business as well as to explore strategic opportunities for its IT solutions business, including the planned divestiture of Computex Technology Group (Computex). The process that was established upon receipt of the previously announced non-binding proposal did not result in the submission of a definitive offer. The Company believes that the change will allow the Company to optimize resource allocation, focus on core competencies, and improve its ability to invest in areas of maximal growth potential. The Company expects that the proceeds from any potential sale transaction will be used to further deleverage the balance sheet and provide working capital.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Prices 18.65M Share Secondary Offering at $44.75/sh; Announces 4.5M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy at the public offering price of $44.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (CIIGU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIGU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRTU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRTU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DTRTU” beginning September 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “DTRT” and “DTRTW,” respectively.
MARKETS

