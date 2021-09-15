PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports Changes in Management
MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR)(NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports changes in the company's management, including introduction of a new position - that of first deputy chief executive officer. Maxim Zhirgalov has been appointed to this post.
