Stocks

EzFill Holdings, Inc. (EZFL) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL), an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, EzFill has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments.

www.streetinsider.com

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) PT Raised to $38 as Jefferies Highlights Cross Sell Opportunity

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to $38.00 (from $32.00) after the company reported 2Q in line with the preliminary range in the S-1 in its first earnings report as a public company. Total revenue grew 41% yoy, and net new ARR growth of 51% proves demand continues to be strong as students return to in person classes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules").
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Decreases Third Quarter Outlook to 24.5K Vehicle Deliveries

Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today provided updated delivery outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia, the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021. On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) De Novo Tour First Impressions - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan reiterated an Overweight rating and $14.00 price target on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) after touring
ECONOMY
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There's also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation's largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that's...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) IPO 5% Higher

Today's IPO for Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) opened for trading at $20 after pricing 13,310,400 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enfusion, Inc (ENFN) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Enfusion, Inc (NYSE: ENFN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Our solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. We simplify investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AEON Biopharma, Inc (AEON) Files For Up to $75M IPO

AEON Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: AEON) files for up to $75,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing our proprietary botulinum...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) Prices Upsized 12M Share IPO at $17/sh

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DICE." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Launches 16.67M Share IPO

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) announced the launch of Initial Public Offering of 16,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. Brilliant Earth expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Brilliant Earth has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRLT."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Better Choice Company (BTTR) Repurchased $1.3M Worth of Shares at $3.67/sh

Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) today announced that it has repurchased approximately $1.3 million of the Company's common
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Huarui International New Material Limited (HRDG) Files For 2.4M Share IPO at $4-$6/sh

Huarui International New Material Limited (NASDAQ: HRDG) files for 2,400,000 share IPO at $4-$6 per share. The company describes itself as: "Huarui International is a holding company that was incorporated under the...
BUSINESS

