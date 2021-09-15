EzFill Holdings, Inc. (EZFL) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL), an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, EzFill has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments.www.streetinsider.com
