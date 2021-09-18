Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
