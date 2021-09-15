Bost Announces $95 Million Usda Loan for Perry County Solar Farm
IL U.S. House District 12 - Mike Bost issued the following announcement on Sept. 10. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that Prairie State Solar, LLC has received a $95,207,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The loan was awarded through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program and will be used to construct a 99 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm in Perry County.madisonrecord.com
