Perry County, IL

Bost Announces $95 Million Usda Loan for Perry County Solar Farm

By Press release submission
Madison County Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIL U.S. House District 12 - Mike Bost issued the following announcement on Sept. 10. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that Prairie State Solar, LLC has received a $95,207,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The loan was awarded through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program and will be used to construct a 99 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm in Perry County.

