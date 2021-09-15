New Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 review

We've known for a while now that the Porsche Taycan has been a huge success for the German automaker. Porsche is selling more examples of its first-ever all-electric vehicle than the iconic 911 and 718 combined. This just goes to show Porsche customers are embracing EVs. That's very good news because an all-electric Macan is due next year, and more EVs are in the works (including a secret new Taycan variant). But for now, Porsche has to keep up with increasing Taycan demand.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO