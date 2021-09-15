CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 review

By Sean Carson
AutoExpress
Cover picture for the articleThere are very few chinks in the armour of this more affordable Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo. It’s still more than fast enough, handles beautifully, balances this with plenty of comfort and refinement, and offers plenty of tech. It’s still a pricey machine in isolation, but the quality of the driving experience, the interior and the technology live up to expectations – and in a more practical estate body style with even more comfort, the Taycan has never been so appealing.

