Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, has deactivated her Instagram account. The 39-year-old pop star on Monday had fans buzzing on social media after her Instagram page was mysteriously taken down, but a source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."The source added, "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally."Spears tweeted after deactivating her account on the photo-sharing application, "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."Indeed, the singer's move to deactivate her Instagram comes amid her recent engagement to her fitness-instructor-model boyfriend and legal wins in her ongoing conservatorship case.