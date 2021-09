Expectations are high for No. 8 Virginia, especially considering last year’s cumulative record of 7-11 (4-7 ACC) and its failure to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in the spring. Despite their underwhelming performance on account of a difficult schedule in 2020-2021, the Cavaliers are projected to return to form this fall. Once again, the schedule presents challenges at every turn — however, the Cavaliers’ seasoned roster is well-equipped to handle their opponents and make a deep playoff run — hopefully one that’s reminiscent of 2019’s Final Four squad. The ACC coaches poll has Virginia finishing third in the conference and so far, Virginia has experienced mixed results — losing a tough season opener to No. 16 Penn State 3-2 in overtime before defeating No. 17 Delaware 3-1 on Sunday.

