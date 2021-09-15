Six must-haves to become an operationally agile organization

Earlier this year, as the world grappled with the pandemic, a cyberattack was launched which forced a temporary shutdown in operations and had significant cost implications for industries worldwide. As we move forward in our increasingly digital world, this event and others, should serve as a reminder of the rapidly evolving cyber threat. It is clearly evident that cyber-attacks are becoming both more sophisticated and more widespread. Cybercriminals are now using Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies to exploit the vulnerabilities of remote working and cloud storage, thereby threatening existing defensive strategies. To stay ahead of the cybercriminals, protect data and customers, and stay competitive, organizations must stay constantly on top of their cybersecurity.

