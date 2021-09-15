Tech volleyball downs ranked rival, snaps historic losing streak
The Oregon Tech volleyball team swept their rivals from over the hill to remain perfect in conference play and snap a historic losing streak on Tuesday night. OIT senior and reigning Cascade Collegiate Conference Attacker of the Week Nicole Reyes pounded in a dozen kills, leading the Owls (9-1) to a statement 3-0 victory over the visiting No. 21 Southern Oregon University Raiders (7-3) at Danny Miles Court.www.heraldandnews.com
Comments / 0