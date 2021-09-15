CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jordana Brewster engaged to Mason Morfit

sacramentosun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 15 (ANI): American actor Jordana Brewster recently shared a major relationship update, announcing that she is engaged to businessman Mason Morfit. 'The Fast And The Furious' star shared the happy news along with a beaming photo of the couple on a beach. The picture also gives a glimpse of the actor wearing the sparkler on her ring finger.

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Andrew Form
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#People Magazine#Santa Monica#Actor#Ani#American#Jbm#Valueact Capital#Glamour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley wows in a stunning summer dress you need to see

Before Christie Brinkley braved the elements in the Hamptons to give a quirky weather report, the supermodel stunned at an event in The Hamptons in New York wearing a dreamy off-the-shoulder dress that we swooned over. In a photo, Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir’s partner Daniel Benedict shared on Instagram,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sacramentosun.com

Olivia Jade Giannulli launching her iHeartRadio podcast

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): American YouTuber and daughter of actor and producer Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is launching her podcast this fall. Beginning October 24, the youngest daughter of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be hosting her very own iHeartRadio podcast, titled 'Conversations with Olivia Jade'. The content...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy