This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Sept. 8 at 2:22 a.m., a Pettis County Deputy on patrol near Oak Grove and West Main, witnessed a vehicle with no front plate. A computer check revealed that the plate on the rear was expired as of June. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at West 50 and MM Highway. A computer check revealed that the driver was suspended out of Missouri. The unnamed driver was issued a citation and released with a Nov. 1 court date.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO