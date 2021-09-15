Susan Estes Weber, age 76, of Kingston
Susan Estes Weber, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born February 12, 1945 in Wallins Creek, Kentucky. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Susan enjoyed being around people. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking while able. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Weber; daughter, Cynthia Elaine Weber; brothers, Richard Estes, Bill Estes, Jerry Estes, and Joey Estes.www.wyshradio.com
