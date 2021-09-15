Love to dance but looking for a little more? {Hang} with our friends at Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center!
Our Smarty friends at Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center are still taking registrations for Fall classes. They offer a variety of classes in circus (silks, lyra, trapeze and hand balancing) and dance (contemporary, jazz, ballet and contemporary hip-hop fusion). Beginner classes to advanced classes are available in both disciplines – adult classes are offered too. Smarty bonus: Mention CSP and get a FREE trial class offered through the month of September.charlottesmartypants.com
