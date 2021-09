ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Georgia looked like the best team in the nation against UAB, and that matters when you are voting on one of college football’s most prestigious polls.

That’s why I voted the Bulldogs No. 1 in the FWAA Super 16 poll (my ballot bottom of page) — ahead of Alabama, which is my No. 2 team. There were five other voters that voted Georgia No. 1, too.

DawgNation.com.

