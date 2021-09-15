CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Northern District of Ga included in DOJ prison probe

By Veronica Waters, WSB Radio
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgEXj_0bwZbzKR00
AAG Kristen Clarke: The Justice Department is launching an investigation against Georgia prison to investigate the recent homicides that have occurred.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Tuesday that the Justice Department will launch an investigation on Georgia prisons due to the rising amount of deaths of prison inmates. The comprehensive investigation will examine violence against inmates, and sexual abuse targeting LGBTQ prisoners by both other prisoners and staff.

“We have been looking at Georgia prisons for years, and while I can’t comment on the status of an open investigation we’re continuing work that we initiated back in 2016. Our investigation is based on publicly available information,” says Clarke. She expresses that family members and civil rights organizations have raised concerns.

AAG Clarke noted that there were 26 homicides in Georgia prisons last year, and 18 so far this year.

“Reports of countless other violent assaults including stabbings and beatings also have emerged from Georgia prisons,” Clarke says. She mentioned a riot in one facility in 2020, and how leaked photos from the incident are now evidence that shows the use of illegal contraband and gang activity behind bars.

The assistant attorney general also says that understaffing and staff turnover is an acute problem in prisons around Georgia. “Without adequate policies, training, and staff accountability, people in prisons and jails are also at risk of abuse from staff, sexual misconduct, and use of excessive force,” says Clarke.

She also mentions the involvement of the federal government to find solutions for the state if the investigation uncovers systematic problems. ”Individuals sentenced to prison in Georgia Department of Corrections facilities deserve to be treated humanely,” says Kurt Erskine, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. He adds, “No prison term should include becoming the target of violence while behind bars.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

'Un(re)solved' exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi prompts visitors to speak aloud the names of people who were killed in acts of racist violence in the United States during the civil rights era — incantations in a darkened room to honor some 150 men, women and children whose lives were cut short.
JACKSON, MS
WGAU

Gabby Petito: Body found near Wyoming search site, feds say

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — Agents with the FBI Denver field office confirmed early Sunday evening that a body has been located near the area of Wyoming being searched for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Charles Jones, a supervisory special agent for FBI Denver, told reporters during a Sunday evening news conference at...
WYOMING STATE
WGAU

US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp were flown back to their poverty-stricken homeland Sunday by the United States in an effort to deter others from crossing into the country. A U.S. official told The...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — The United States acted Sunday to stem the flow of migrants into Texas by blocking the Mexican border at an isolated town where thousands of Haitian refugees set up a camp, and American officials began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy