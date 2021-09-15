Turning 65 Medicare Seminar + Caregiver Support Group to take place September 20. As you approach Medicare eligibility (age 65), you may have health coverage questions. The SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) Counselor at the Milton Council on Aging will present Planning for Medicare, a free health insurance information seminar for Milton residents who will become eligible for Medicare in the next few years. This seminar is designed to help you be confident you are making the right Medicare decisions. Whether you are planning to retire or will continue to work it is important to know your Medicare options.