AP Top Stories September 15 A

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 4 days ago

Here's the latest for Wednesday Sept. 15th. California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall vote; North Korea fires missiles; Capitol Hill police prepare security before rally; Flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

hartfordcitynewstimes.com

US closes part of Texas border amid migrant crisis

The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. (Sept. 19)
TEXAS STATE

