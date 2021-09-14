CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
24th Annual Madison Bike Week celebrates biking for transportation, leisure, and fitness

City of Madison Wisconsin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, I joined Alders Heck, Foster and Vidaver, along with our Director of Transportation Tom Lynch, Traffic Engineer Yang Tao, Pedestrian-Bicycle Administrator Renee Callaway and Robbie Webber from Madison Bikes to celebrate the 24th annual Madison Bike Week. The week, occurring now until Saturday, September 18, celebrates biking to work, school, a park, the library, a restaurant — or riding a bicycle simply to feel the wind blowing. It also highlights the importance of safe, well-lit, and clean bike lanes and intersections throughout the city.

