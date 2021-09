The City of Saline announced a forum and luncheon for local small business owners, leaders, and potential entrepreneurs to be held Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. “The City of Saline is proud to host our 7th annual small business summit,” said Mayor Brian Marl, “Entrepreneurs and small business operators are the backbone of our community. Supporting them will continue to be a priority of mine – we are eager to find new ways to assist them and ensure our community remains an outstanding place to do business in.”

SALINE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO