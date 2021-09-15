CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Public Notice Published In T...

Claremore Progress
 5 days ago

Published In THE CLAREMORE DAILY PROGRESS, Claremore, Rogers County, Oklahoma, September 15 & 22, 2021. All creditors having claims against Loretta H. Reagle, Deceased, are required to present the same with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Sandra Bevan., the Personal Representative, at the law office of Forrest B. Hess of Hess Law Firm, 11960 E. 86th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055, on or before the following presentment date: November 19, 2021 or the same will be forever barred.

marketplace.claremoreprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
City
Owasso, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Rogers County, OK
Government
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Claremore, OK
Government
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#Pb#Hess Law Firm
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy