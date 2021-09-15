Nexpay to run its authentication processes through Salt Edge

As SMS dependent systems fail to provide secure OTP authentication Edwardcher Monreal, HID Global, explains what the benefits of a good SMS authentication alternative are. SMS is often used as a carrier to send one-time passwords (OTP) to provide additional security for two-factor authentication when digital consumers access web or mobile applications. Unfortunately, SMS carrying an OTP is not enough. As hackers become more sophisticated, it’s becoming easier for them to compromise web or mobile applications with a wide range of out-of-band exploitation techniques that include carrier sniffing (SS7 attacks), malware (acting as a man-in-the-middle) and social engineering tactics (conveniently performing SIM swap fraud), all of which can successfully compromise security and grant fraudsters access to sensitive data.
