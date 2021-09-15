CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nexpay to run its authentication processes through Salt Edge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexpay has partnered with Salt Edge to run its SCA and all authentication processes through apps developed by Salt Edge. The authenticator app is a SaaS solution that meets the SCA requirements and runs dynamic linking for secure payments. The technology uses data encryption and anonymisation during the customer journey.

