Ole Miss well aware of penalty problems

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker and his teammates are eager to clean up the penalties. AP

OXFORD – There are always things to work on, even when you’re an undefeated, top-25 team.

Ole Miss (2-0) has won its first two games against Louisville and Austin Peay by a combined 56 points. The Rebels’ offense, led by redshirt junior gunslinger Matt Corral, has been potent as expected, averaging just under 600 yards of offense per game.

The defense has held up its end of the bargain thus far as well, allowing 20.5 points per game. The sample size is small, but Ole Miss has the look of a much-improved defensive unit, which players promised throughout the summer.

If there’s one sore spot in the earlygoing of the season, however, it’s been penalties.

Ole Miss has been called for 26 penalties through two games, the second-most in college football behind only UTEP. Six have been personal fouls and five have been offensive holding calls.

As much as the Rebels offense has been churning out big yardage, there have been a handful of plays left on the field. And that’s been a major point of emphasis in practice as Ole Miss prepares to host a tough Tulane (1-1) squad this Saturday.

Ole Miss had two touchdowns wiped off the board against the Cardinals due to offensive penalties.

“I think that’s kind of the main thing that we’ve really stressed is the penalties. (It’s been) a big issue for us,” junior offensive tackle Nick Broeker said. “I think that’s definitely something we have to clean up.”

Broeker had a deadball personal foul himself during the Louisville game – a run by redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral that brought the Rebels past midfield was moved all the way back to the Ole Miss 36-yard line because of extracurriculars from the star tackle after the play. Since then, he’s made a concerted effort to keep himself out of those types of situations.

“It kind of sits in your head. But proper practice habits kind of get rid of things like that. I kind of already learned my lesson once this year,” Broeker said. “Having matured more, just kind of being smarter with it, realizing what’s the right thing to do and what’s the wrong thing to do.”

Against Austin Peay, the Rebels’ Achilles heel was in pass coverage. Specifically, Ole Miss was called for four defensive pass interferences, a few of which elicited audible groans from the crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels had 105 yards in defensive penalties against the Governors.

Senior defensive back Tylan Knight said there is a delicate balance to using your hands as a defender in coverage. The line between what is acceptable sparring and a penalty is often thin. And, more often than not, the benefit of the doubt goes to the offensive player in those instances.

So, that might require a bit of adjustment on his and his peers’ part.

“Maybe just don’t use your hands as much. I mean, the film shows a little bit of grabbing, but everybody’s grabbing. The wide receivers grabbing, DBs grabbing. So, it’s kind of a two-way street,” Knight said. “But, you know, we’re going to get called for it nine times out of 10 before the wideout (is) called for it.

“So, kind of just try not to use your hands as much when the ball’s in the air, and I feel like that’ll be a major part of not getting those PIs.”

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
