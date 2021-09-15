CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Leach's NFL comments should resonate with those who do their jobs all the time

By MSU Athletics
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFrcl_0bwZWfoG00
Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson, from Tupelo, eyes N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary before the snap. MSU Athletics

Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson had the game of his life last Saturday, and it did not go unrecognized by his coach.

As Mike Leach continued to harp on the need for greater consistency from his Bulldogs after their 24-10 win over North Carolina State he used Johnson as a road map on how to get there.

Johnson, the former Tupelo High School standout, had nine tackles, more than in his two previous MSU seasons combined.

He was a big part of an MSU defense that smothered the Wolfpack. MSU cut down on the big plays allowed in its season opener against Louisiana Tech and did not allow the Wolfpack across the goalline until 66 seconds remained in the game.

N.C. State rushed for almost 300 yards in its season opener but was held to 34 net rushing yards – 1.4 yards per carry – at Davis Wade Stadium.

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary faced a steady drumbeat of pressure with four sacks and five pressures.

Leach built a national profile with his prolific Air Raid offense, but the Bulldogs, picked last in the SEC West, are 2-0 due in large part to their defense.

That’s not how Leach sees it, though.

“I think all three sides of the ball have been fairly even throughout the first three weeks,” he said.

He went on to concede that his defense has “done a really good job.”

Leach says they’re “fighting,” which seems to fit the M.O. for Johnson.

In the Transfer Portal Age, Johnson has hung around after he didn’t find instant gratification in the high school to college transition.

He appeared in only two games as a freshman in 2018, only five games last year and was redshirted in between.

Surely there was greener grass somewhere.

Johnson’s story is playing out at Ole Miss with wide receiver Dontario Drummond.

The common theory in preseason was that all the passes that went to Rebels star Elijah Moore last season would be spread around in 2021.

Drummond is testing that theory with 15 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He and quarterback Matt Corral are quickly building confidence and trust.

Drummond was college football’s No. 2-rated wide receiver in Week 2 by Pro Football Focus.

Fans get excited when flashy, four- and five-star recruits sign with their schools. That’s not who these guys were.

According to 247Sports.com composite rankings Johnson was not among the top 1,000 players in the nation, nor was Drummond among the top 2,000 players when they finished their high school careers.

What both are showing right now is that you don’t have to be – nor should it be expected – a ready-made college player when you get on campus.

Development is important, and it takes time.

For Drummond it included a couple of junior college seasons after leaving high school in Laurel.

For Johnson it was going straight to an SEC campus and going to work every day.

“Jett Johnson does a great job of being the same guy every single day every single play. There’s a reliability on that, a consistency to that,” Leach said. “Guys like that … the NFL’s full of them. The NFL’s full of Jett Johnsons, guys that aren’t the biggest, aren’t the fastest but are great football players. It starts with being the same guy every play, something you can rely on, something you can game plan around, something you can expect every time.”

Leach’s comments should strike a chord with the Johnsons and Drummonds of college football.

Everybody wants to get to the NFL.

Talent will always be important, but there’s more than one way to get there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Were Shocked By Mike Leach’s Reaction To Crazy Play

The craziest play of college football’s Week 3 slate came during the Memphis vs. Mississippi State game on Saturday afternoon. Memphis beat Mississippi State, 31-29, on Saturday. The Tigers won, in part, due to one of the craziest punt returns in recent college football history. The Bulldogs appeared to down...
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hailstate.com

Leach's Week Two Press Conference

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Mike Leach held his weekly press conference on Monday after to preview the Bulldogs' matchup with NC State on Saturday. Below are the quotes from Leach's press conference.  . Head Coach Mike Leach – Sept. 6, 2021. Q: Was there anything that stood out to you from...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Notebook: It's Not Leach's First Record Rally

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State erased a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter during its 35-34 victory over Louisiana Tech to start the season over the weekend. The Bulldogs received two rushing touchdowns from Jo'quavious Marks and a scoring strike from Will Rogers to Jaden Walley in the final 12:01 to go along with two three-and-outs, a 70-yard kickoff return and a blocked field goal by Jaden Crumedy on the game's final play.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach mentions paying possible fine in discussing onside kick penalty

Mike Leach had a predictable response following Mississippi State’s narrow loss to Memphis on Saturday in a game that included several botched or controversial calls in the fourth quarter. Leach referred to an illegal touching call on an onside kick that the Bulldogs recovered late in the game. That came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach notes Mississippi State improvement, but admits missed opportunities

Mike Leach admitted that Mississippi State overall played well, but it was not a complete game. The coach spoke to reporters after the Bulldogs’ 24-10 victory over N.C. State, in a game where the defense dominated. The Bulldogs had 4 sacks, and 9 tackles for a loss in the win, which was more in hand for much longer than last week’s win over Louisiana Tech.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mike Leach reacts to Bulldogs during press conference

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State got a great win over NC State to be 2-0 on the season. Will Rogers finished the day 33/49 for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Head Coach Mike Leach held his weekly press conference on Monday and he reacts to Rogers performance. “I thought...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Junior College#American Football#Tupelo High School#Msu#Louisiana Tech#N C State#Air Raid#Sec#M O#Ole Miss#Rebels#Pro Football Focus
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
412
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy