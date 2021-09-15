Mike Leach's NFL comments should resonate with those who do their jobs all the time

Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson, from Tupelo, eyes N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary before the snap. MSU Athletics

Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson had the game of his life last Saturday, and it did not go unrecognized by his coach.

As Mike Leach continued to harp on the need for greater consistency from his Bulldogs after their 24-10 win over North Carolina State he used Johnson as a road map on how to get there.

Johnson, the former Tupelo High School standout, had nine tackles, more than in his two previous MSU seasons combined.

He was a big part of an MSU defense that smothered the Wolfpack. MSU cut down on the big plays allowed in its season opener against Louisiana Tech and did not allow the Wolfpack across the goalline until 66 seconds remained in the game.

N.C. State rushed for almost 300 yards in its season opener but was held to 34 net rushing yards – 1.4 yards per carry – at Davis Wade Stadium.

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary faced a steady drumbeat of pressure with four sacks and five pressures.

Leach built a national profile with his prolific Air Raid offense, but the Bulldogs, picked last in the SEC West, are 2-0 due in large part to their defense.

That’s not how Leach sees it, though.

“I think all three sides of the ball have been fairly even throughout the first three weeks,” he said.

He went on to concede that his defense has “done a really good job.”

Leach says they’re “fighting,” which seems to fit the M.O. for Johnson.

In the Transfer Portal Age, Johnson has hung around after he didn’t find instant gratification in the high school to college transition.

He appeared in only two games as a freshman in 2018, only five games last year and was redshirted in between.

Surely there was greener grass somewhere.

Johnson’s story is playing out at Ole Miss with wide receiver Dontario Drummond.

The common theory in preseason was that all the passes that went to Rebels star Elijah Moore last season would be spread around in 2021.

Drummond is testing that theory with 15 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He and quarterback Matt Corral are quickly building confidence and trust.

Drummond was college football’s No. 2-rated wide receiver in Week 2 by Pro Football Focus.

Fans get excited when flashy, four- and five-star recruits sign with their schools. That’s not who these guys were.

According to 247Sports.com composite rankings Johnson was not among the top 1,000 players in the nation, nor was Drummond among the top 2,000 players when they finished their high school careers.

What both are showing right now is that you don’t have to be – nor should it be expected – a ready-made college player when you get on campus.

Development is important, and it takes time.

For Drummond it included a couple of junior college seasons after leaving high school in Laurel.

For Johnson it was going straight to an SEC campus and going to work every day.

“Jett Johnson does a great job of being the same guy every single day every single play. There’s a reliability on that, a consistency to that,” Leach said. “Guys like that … the NFL’s full of them. The NFL’s full of Jett Johnsons, guys that aren’t the biggest, aren’t the fastest but are great football players. It starts with being the same guy every play, something you can rely on, something you can game plan around, something you can expect every time.”

Leach’s comments should strike a chord with the Johnsons and Drummonds of college football.

Everybody wants to get to the NFL.

Talent will always be important, but there’s more than one way to get there.