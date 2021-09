Climate crisis protesters have sparked huge delays on the M25 after blocking off the motorway during the morning rush hour.Insulate Britain is holding demonstrations at several locations including Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent and Essex this morning.About 20 demonstrators have been filmed sitting in the middle of the road at Junction 20 in Kings Langley, blocking access to the roundabout from both sides.There are reports of similar demonstrations at Junction 3 in Swanley, Junction 6 in Godstone, Junction 14 at Heathrow, Junction 30 at Thurrock and Junction 31 at Lakeside/Purfleet.Video posted on Twitter by Paras Bagthalia showed protesters with banners blocking off...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO