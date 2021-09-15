Bill Corbett of MST3K, RiffTrax goes online to debut new play, 'The Medievalists'

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO