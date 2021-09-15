CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Corbett of MST3K, RiffTrax goes online to debut new play, 'The Medievalists'

Cover picture for the articleBill Corbett is no stranger to making people on the Internet laugh. The Brooklyn-native, Minneapolis-based veteran of the Peabody-winning cult classic television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000," Corbett and his fellow former "MST3K" cohorts Michael J. Nelson and Kevin Murphy have been cracking wise with humorous movie commentary tracks, available online via RiffTrax, for 15 years.

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
In new book, Hayley Mills looks back on her Hollywood start

NEW YORK (AP) — Not everyone who works for a big company gets face time with their so-called big boss. Former child star Hayley Mills, whose most memorable roles include the happy-go-lucky orphan in “Pollyanna” and as both savvy twins hoping to mend their family in “The Parent Trap,” called the filmmaking icon Walt Disney her boss for seven years when she was under contract with the studio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
Kerry Washington Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams at Emmys: “Your Excellence, Your Artistry Will Endure”

Kerry Washington paid tribute to The Wire actor and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams while presenting the supporting actor in a drama series category during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. During her brief tribute, Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.” “I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she added. Nominated in the supporting actor in a drama category for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the actor was considered the frontrunner before...
CELEBRITIES
The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jean Smart joins Betty White as the only performers to complete the comedy Emmy trifecta

As expected, “Hacks” star Jean Smart took home the Emmy for Best Comedy Actress during Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. In doing so, the 11-time nominee became just the second person in history to win an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories — and all for different shows. The only other person to complete the trifecta is the legendary Betty White. On the HBO Max comedy, Smart portrays Deborah Vance, a comedy pioneer with a long-running Vegas show who reluctantly takes a young writer (newcomer and Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder) under her wing. It’s an unforgettable and quite...
CELEBRITIES
Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
As ‘Drive’ Turns 10, Its Composer and Key Songwriter Recall the Film’s Innovative Soundtrack

In the 10 years since the release of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” the lives of two key figures behind its pivotal soundtrack, Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez, have changed for the better, thanks to the film. “Before ‘Drive’ coming out, I was standing by the freeway with a cardboard sign that said, ‘Will score for food,’” jokes “Drive’s” composer, Martinez, a sometimes drummer in Red Hot Chili Peppers, and one of Steven Soderbergh’s go-to composers. “I wasn’t exactly struggling, but I would go for months without work. My popularity ebbs and flows, but for the most part, I’m much more popular...
MOVIES
Emmy-Nominated Showrunners Honored at Variety Showrunners Virtual Dinner

A group of top showrunners including a number of those from this year’s Emmy-nominated series were treated to dinner and drinks courtesy of Craig’s at this year’s Variety Showrunners Virtual Dinner, presented by A+E Studios. The evening was a forum for showrunners to celebrate their artisan and crew teams with...
Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production. The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London...
Cedric the Entertainer Opens 2021 Emmy Awards With Biz Markie Tribute Song

Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmy Awards with a salute to the late Biz Markie’s classic track “Just a Friend” — with some reworked lyrics sprinkled with nods to HBO Max, Sesame Street, and Black-ish. LL Cool J, Rita Wilson, and rapper/Dave star Lil Dicky joined in for the high-energy performance, each contributing a verse that both gently skewered and celebrated television in the pandemic era. It was a loose start to the night that got the crowd dancing and swaying at their tables. Opening the segment, the comic and actor emphasized that this year’s ceremony would subvert expectations of...
CELEBRITIES
‘The Guilty’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Antoine Fuqua Reteam For A Netflix Thriller Coming Next Month

One call changes everything in Netflix’s “The Guilty.” Director Antoine Fuqua’s thriller follows a police officer turned call center operator whose shift turns into a nightmare. The real-time narrative slowly reveals its secrets in an overtly claustrophobic office setting. This project also reunites the filmmaker with actor Jake Gyllenhaal; the pair last worked together on the boxing drama “Southpaw.”
