Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly Gives Away His Crap

Kimmel, who took the summer off for the second straight year, discussed his future with Howard Stern, who just came back after taking the summer off for the first time. "I vacillate," says Kimmel. "I love not working. It's so much better than working. And the ideal situation is having people do my job for my while I continue to be paid. But I don't know. I don't know...I think I know sometimes. And then when it comes time to make a decision, I feel like I don't know. But when I have to make the decision, I will make that decision." He also told Stern that he occasionally watched Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his vacation for certain guest-hosts. But he's hands off, declining not to send notes to his staff. ALSO: Kimmel would like Conan O'Brien to win an Emmy over him this weekend.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO