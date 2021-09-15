CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly Gives Away His Crap

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest ongoing conflicts Jimmy has with his wife Molly is about his stuff. She wants him to get rid of all of it. So we turned that into a game where Molly gives away Jimmy’s terrible junk to people out on Hollywood Blvd. Here is a new round of “Win Jimmy’s Crap” with a special appearance from Jennifer Aniston!

