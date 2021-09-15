Apple iPhone 13 series Pre-Bookings cross 1 million mark in China

Well, it’s not a leap year. Instead, Apple has announced evolutionary updates to its iPhone, Watch, and iPad product lines. “iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” Apple senior vice president Greg Joswiak said. “The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience.”
