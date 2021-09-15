CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPhone 13 series Pre-Bookings cross 1 million mark in China

By Sean
gizmochina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has just launched its highly anticipated iPhone 13 series. The latest generation of iPhones are already available for pre-bookings in various markets across the globe, with bookings in China alone already crossing a whopping 1 million mark in just a day. As of right now, the iPhone 13 series...

